Newcastle United newest signing spotted in crowd at Celtic after medical completed

Newcastle United played their first match of pre-season in front of supporters when they took on Celtic at Celtic Park.

Newcastle United dominated much of the play at Celtic Park, but found themselves trailing 2-0 at the break after goals from Arne Engels and Johnny Kenny. Engels converted a spot-kick following a foul from Joe Willock in the 28th minute before Kenny pounced on a big error from Nick Pope to net a second on the stroke of half-time.

10,000 Newcastle United supporters travelled north of the border to cheer on Eddie Howe’s side against the Hoops, all keenly anticipating the return of football and the non-competitive debut of Anthony Elanga. Elanga is the club’s only first-team signing so far this summer, joining from Nottingham Forest for an initial £52m fee, one that could increase to £55m with add-ons.

Along with the thousands of Geordies sat in the stands at Celtic Park was the club’s newest signing.

Newcastle United new signing ‘spotted’ in Celtic crowd

As the first-half unfolded at Celtic Park, eagle-eyed supporters noticed Newcastle United’s newest signing, Seung-Soo Park was in the crowd watching his new side in action. Park had been scouted by a number of Premier League clubs whilst Bayern Munich had also been credited with an interest in him before his move to St James’ Park.

The young South Korean winger moved to Tyneside from Suwon Bluewings and will join the club’s academy system after passing a medical with the club. It is hoped that his time in the U21’s can help Park develop into a potential first-team player for the Magpies.

However, his time in the Under-21 system will start with some uncertainty as Newcastle United search for Diarmuid O’Carroll’s replacement. O’Carroll left to join Sparta Prague earlier this summer and, as of yet, a successor has not been appointed,

Since Newcastle Under-21s returned to pre-season training last Monday, Robbie Stockdale has been leading the coaching on an interim basis. The former Sunderland caretaker manager was appointed as O’Carroll’s assistant back in February and is now in the running to be his successor.

Mail Online have claimed former Manchester United Under-18s lead coach Adam Lawrence is among the final four candidates being considered for the Under-21s position at Newcastle, with Stockdale also named.

After their match at Celtic Park, Newcastle United will travel to Asia to play three pre-season games with one set to be played in Singapore and two in South Korea. First up for Howe’s side is a clash against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in Singapore.

That game will kick-off at 12:30pm BST on Sunday 27 July. The Magpies beat Arsenal three times last campaign, but fell to a 1-0 defeat when they met at the Emirates Stadium in May.

A game against a K-League team will follow that on Wednesday 30 July before they play Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 2 August. That match will mark the first time the Magpies come up against Thomas Frank as Spurs manager following his move from Brentford.