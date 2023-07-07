The 23-year-old Italian arrived in Newcastle on Wednesday afternoon to visit St James’ Park, the club’s Darsley Park training ground and conduct club media duties. Tonali also met United’s head coach Eddie Howe, sporting director Dan Ashworth and vice-captain Kieran Trippier during his visit to the training ground.

But away from that, Tonali has already embraced the Tyneside lifestyle by looking at houses in Darras Hall, posing for photos with fans and even enjoying a kick-about with one young supporter which has since been posted on the club’s social media channels.

Tonali also visited Italian restaurant Fratelli in Ponteland, who posted a photo of the player along with the caption: “Benvenuto a Newcastle [welcome to Newcastle]!”

The 23-year-old will be given a short break before joining up with the rest of the Newcastle squad for pre-season training. The non-international members of the squad are due back at Darsley Park on Sunday.

It is just over a week until Newcastle play their first pre-season friendly at Gateshead on Saturday, July 15 (12:30pm kick-off). They then travel to Ibrox to face Rangers on Tuesday, July 18 (7:45pm kick-off) before heading to the United States for the Premier League summer series.

After returning to England, Newcastle will host the inaugural Sela Cup at St James’ Park which will see them play Fiorentina and Villarreal on August 5 and August 6 respectively.

