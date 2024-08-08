Newcastle United 'new sponsor' truth revealed after press conference 'leak'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All is not as it seems in relation to Newcastle United’s three ‘new sponsors’ - and here’s why.

Social media has been awash with claims Newcastle United have secured three fresh sponsors after their names appeared on training ground boards.

As well as being presented with a full media room refit at Eddie Howe and Bruno Guimaraes’ Sela Weekender press conference, eagle-eyed reporters were also treated to the apparent image of three fresh Newcastle United sponsors on the boards beside the head coach and his Brazilian midfielder.

However, NewcastleWorld has learned that’s not quite the full truth.

Newcastle United's new media suite, with the supposed new sponsors on the boards. | NewcastleWorld

The names of Konami, Banco BPM and the Mediterranean Shipping Company were emblazoned on advertising hoardings during Howe’s press conference, to go with the usual club sponsors, which include the likes of Noon, Sela and Adidas.

Fans may be familiar with Konami, the Japanese entertainment company responsible for video games like Metal Gear Solid and Pro Evolution Soccer. Banco is an Italian bank while the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is an international shipping line founded by Gianluigi Aponte in Italy in 1970. However, while their names were on the boards, these sponsors are understood to be related to the Sela Weekender and opposition teams - NOT new Newcastle United sponsorship.

For example, Konami are a commercial partner to AC Milan, who send their women’s team to St James’ Park to take on their Magpies’ counterparts on Saturday.

Their are restrictions on doing deals with certain companies, such as Konami as a gaming partner, due to Premier League commercial deal with EA. That restricts only two other clubs to have such deals in place and Arsenal and Manchester United currently fill those slots.

However, it is understood a number of exciting new sponsorship deals are on the way at Newcastle, with several close to be being announced.

When asked about sponsorship for the Sela Cup, Newcastle's chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said: “Visit Malta are actually sponsoring a pre-season game in Tottenham this year.

“The Visit Malta sponsor was quite opportune and was great engagement but it's not usual to have a sub-sponsor - it's already sponsored by Sela.

“We're obviously working on all fronts to grow the club commercially and that involves continually looking to bring new sponsors in.”