Newcastle insist a decision on the stadium is yet to be made but, behind the scenes,

But that stance has softened in the last 18 months with a new stadium now understood to be the preferred option. A new stadium would help Newcastle maximise revenue and combat Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

According to Mail Online , Newcastle are planning to build a new ‘65,000-capacity super stadium on Leazes Park’ with plans for it to be an elite football there.

But after Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win and the 300,000 reported to be in attendance for the celebrations, it has been claimed by The Telegraph that the club would look to build as ‘large a stadium as possible’ next to the current St James’ Park site with a 70,000 capacity mooted.

New stadium costs are not included in PSR calculations so the club’s

A new state-of-the-art stadium will have a ‘bubble-wrap-type’ exterior like Bayern Munich ’s Allianz Arena. Mail Online’s report adds that Newcastle are preparing to take their stadium plans to the

While Al-Rumayyan is said to be behind the project, PIF, who own an 85% stake in Newcastle, are still yet to sign off on the new stadium plans. But official communication is expected once the project is approved by all parties.

The club have reportedly seen initial design plans for a potential new stadium, but these have not been made public.

Although no official stadium designs have been made public, concept designers have shared their takes on what a proposed expansion of St James’ Park or new stadium could look like. Stadium concept designer and 3D animator Damián Bosio proposed three stadium expansion suggestions via his YouTube channel, Bondibot.

Here are images of the concept designs, giving an impression of how an expanded or new St James’ Park could look in the years to come...

