Fresh image reveals latest Newcastle United training ground addition after new deal agreed
A new addition has been revealed at the Newcastle United training ground following Fabian Schar's contract extension.
Newcastle United have installed a new feature at the Darsley Park training centre.
The confirmation of Fabian Schar's contract extension until 2025 was met by fresh images of the defender standing alongside a new feature which 'lists every player to represent Newcastle United since our formation'.
Schar can be seen listed as the 926th player to play for Newcastle with Salomon Rondon and Ki Sung-Yueng in 295th and 297th respectively.
The list omits current Newcastle players such as Mark Gillespie, who despite featuring for the club in the League Cup, is still yet to make his league debut. Loris Karius, who started last season's League Cup final at Wembley Stadium for Newcastle, is also understood not to be on the list.
There are also players like Elliot Anderson, who made his first appearances for Newcastle's first-team off the bench in 2021 but didn't make his full league debut until 2022. Anderson features beneath the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier, all of whom arrived at Newcastle after the midfielder made his Premier League debut but before his first start for the club.
There is a similar feature available for the public to view at the south-west corner outside of St James' Park.