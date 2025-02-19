Liverpool will reportedly consider a swap deal in order to tempt Alexander Isak to Anfield this summer.

Newcastle United host Nottingham Forest on Sunday and after three defeats in four Premier League outings will be hoping their key players, like Isak, are able to perform against one of their main rivals. Here, we take a look at all the latest Newcastle United news and headlines that have emerged today:

Liverpool’s Alexander Isak ‘plan’

Isak’s stunning form for Newcastle United, not just this season but pretty much since the beginning of last campaign, has seen him linked with a whole host of moves away from the club. Arsenal have been constantly linked with a move for the Swedish international, whilst Barcelona have also been credited with an interest in recent times.

Liverpool have also emerged as potential candidates for his signature as they look to strengthen Arne Slot’s attacking options. Isak, though, will cost any club wanting to sign him this summer north of £100m and with three years left on his contract at St James’ Park, the Magpies are in a good position to negotiate from if there are any calls for him this summer.

Football Insider, therefore, report that Liverpool could offer a player-plus-cash deal for Isak with Darwin Nunez the player they’d reportedly be prepared to give up in exchange for United’s star man. Nunez joined Liverpool in the same summer that Isak moved to Newcastle, costing the Anfield outfit £22m more than Isak cost the Magpies.

During their respective times in England, Isak has netted 15 more goals than Nunez in 34 less appearances for the Magpies than the Uruguayan international has made for Liverpool. The Gazette understands that it’s not a deal the club would be interested in pursuing further given Isak’s importance to Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle United’s unexpected Champions League boost

Newcastle United were given an unexpected boost in their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League on Tuesday when both Atalanta and AC Milan were knocked-out of the competition. Both Serie A clubs would have liked to progress into the last-16, but were beaten by Club Brugge and Feyenoord respectively over two-legs, severely denting Italy’s European coefficient.

Two countries get allocated five Champions League places based on how well their representatives do in European competition over a season. Currently, the Premier League sit top of the ‘coefficient league table’ with Spain in second place and Italy in third place.

However, Milan and Atalanta’s failures to make it into the final 16 is set to severely dent Italy’s standing and means that the Premier League, although not yet guaranteed, are in a very strong position to secure five Champions League spots for next season. England still have seven representatives in European football this season, although that could reduce to six this evening if Manchester City are unable to overturn their 3-2 deficit against Real Madrid.

For Newcastle United, who missed out on European football this season based largely on English teams’ failures in Europe, know they cannot afford too many more slip-ups in the Premier League this season. They face fellow European hopefuls Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park on Sunday.