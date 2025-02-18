A major update has emerged ahead of the Carabao Cup final between Newcastle United and Liverpool next month.

Newcastle United take on Liverpool in the final of the Carabao Cup on Sunday 16 March at Wembley with the Magpies aiming to end their seven decade wait for major domestic silverware. However, before then, Eddie Howe’s side face some huge matches in the Premier League.

Here, we take a look at some of the latest headlines that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Carabao Cup final VAR update

The EFL are set to extend the trial of referees announcing VAR decisions live to the stadium with the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle United set to be included in this extended trial - according to the Mirror. Both semi-finals saw the referee announce a major decision live to the crowd in attendance.

Firstly, Stuart Attwell was tasked with explaining why Dominic Solanke’s opener for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool during their first-leg clash in north London was ruled-out: "After a review, Dominic Solanke was in an offside position," Attwell told those in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Newcastle United’s first-leg clash against Arsenal passed without the referee needing to make an announcement to the stadium, but their second-leg saw Simon Hooper having to reveal why Alexander Isak’s early opener was chalked-off by VAR. That marked the first time such technology was used at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United injury news

There is hope that Sven Botman will be able to face Nottingham Forest on Sunday. The Dutchman has missed Newcastle’s last two outings with a knee injury - one he sustained in the dying stages of their Carabao Cup semi-final win over Arsenal earlier this month.

With Jamaal Lascelles also sidelined and Lloyd Kelly having left the club to join Juventus, Dan Burn and Fabian Schar are the club’s only current fit recognised centre-backs. Emil Krafth can be deployed as a makeshift centre-half if required. Botman, meanwhile, will be keen to make his return to action this weekend when the Magpies host Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park. A win against the Tricky Trees would put Newcastle within striking distance of their opponents in the race for European qualification.

Speaking about the defender on Friday, Howe said: “Good news on the scan that [Botman] had after the injury, we don't think there's any long-term issue there. Short-term there's still a bit of pain for him, so we think he will miss this weekend but hopefully won't be far away for the following games.”

Jamaal Lascelles will not feature this weekend as he continues his recovery from a long-term ACL injury. Joelinton, who scored at the City Ground in the reverse fixture between the sides, will also not feature as he recovers from a knee injury. Harvey Barnes, meanwhile, could make an appearance this weekend after being an unused substitute at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Barnes hasn’t featured since injuring his thigh in the first-half of their win over Bromley in January.