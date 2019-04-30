Newcastle United news: Liverpool forward back in contention plus Magpies linked with Championship striker

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino looks set to be fit for his side's trip to Newcastle this weekend - after being included in the Reds' Champions League squad to face Barcelona on Wednesday.

The Brazilian forward missed Liverpool’s victory over Huddersfield Town on Friday night with a slight muscle strain, but has travelled to Spain for the first leg of the semi-final clash.

It suggests Firmino will be available for the trip to St James' Park on the penultimate game of the Premier League season on Saturday, while his fellow countryman Fabinho could also feature.

The Brazilian midfielder didn't feature against Huddersfield following a clash of heads during the 2-0 win over Cardiff City on April 21.

Yet Fabinho has also been included in Liverpool's 23-man squad to face Barca at the Camp Nou this week.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are just one of the clubs who have been linked with Birmingham City striker Che Adams.

According to Football Insider, Everton are reportedly preparing ‘a £15million bid' for the 22-year-old frontman, who has scored 19 league goals this campaign.

The piece also clams Tottenham, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are tracking the highly-rated striker.

Only Norwich’s Teemu Pukki (28), Aston Villa’s Tammy Abraham (25), Brentford’s Neal Maupay (24), West Brom's Dwight Gayle (23) and Sheffield Utd’s Billy Sharp (23) have scored more Championship goals than Adams this season.