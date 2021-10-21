Newcastle United next manager: latest contenders following Steve Bruce's exit

Steve Bruce left Newcastle United yesterday after a little over two years with his boyhood club.
The Magpies are on the hunt for a new manager to replace the former Aston Villa boss and we have been keeping you up to date with the latest contenders for the job.
Here are today’s potential candidates, with ex-Roma coach Paulo Fonseca still leading the charge:
1. Paulo Fonseca
Paulo Fonseca is the current favourite to replace Steve Bruce and has reportedly already held talks with Newcastle United. The 48-year-old has previously managed clubs such as Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk and Roma.
Photo: Paolo Bruno
2. Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard has been linked with a move to St. James' Park since Newcastle United's takeover was complete earlier this month. The former England international has been out of a job since his departure from Chelsea in January.
Photo: TIM KEETON
3. Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe had reportedly been in talks with Newcastle United over the managerial vacancy earlier this week. The 43-year-old left AFC Bournemouth in August 2020.
Photo: Pool
4. Lucien Favre
Lucien Favre was most recently the manager at Borussia Dortmund, where he was sacked in December 2020. The 63-year-old coached Allan Saint-Maximin during their time at French club Nice.
Photo: Lars Baron