Newcastle United next manager: New continental contenders emerge to replace Rafa Benitez - as former Chelsea coach and Everton boss are linked
Newcastle United are looking for a new manager following Rafa Benitez’s St James’s Park departure.
By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 13:15
But who are the names in the frame to replace Benitez at St James's Park?
Here we take a look at who the bookmakers have as the favourites as a former Chelsea coach and Everton boss emerge as contenders, while odds drift on a number of potential high-profile appointments at United.
Below are the latest odds, according to website oddschecker.com following Benitez’s official statement.