Mikel Arteta, Manchester City assistant manager, is the bookmakers' favourite for the Newcastle United vacancy - but Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is also believed to be in the running.

Newcastle United are looking for a new manager following Rafa Benitez’s St James’s Park departure.

By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 13:15

But who are the names in the frame to replace Benitez at St James's Park?

Here we take a look at who the bookmakers have as the favourites as a former Chelsea coach and Everton boss emerge as contenders, while odds drift on a number of potential high-profile appointments at United.

Below are the latest odds, according to website oddschecker.com following Benitez’s official statement.

1. Chris Wilder - manager of Sheffield United

28/1

2. Daniel Farke - manager of Norwich City

28/1

3. Bruno Labbadia - Wolfsburg head coach

28/1

4. Michael Appleton - Leicester City assistant manager

25/1

