Newcastle United next manager: New frontrunner emerges with Roberto Martinez, Paulo Fonseca and Unai Emery listed as contenders

The Magpies lost 3-0 to Premier League leaders Chelsea on Saturday, and now sit six points from safety.

Indeed, the St James’s Park club is desperately in need of a new manager bounce.

Here’s the latest on the managerial front:

What’s the latest?

Newcastle’s managerial search has entered its third week following Steve Bruce’s departure.

The likes of Paulo Fonseca and Lucien Favre have often appeared high on the bookmakers’ list, however there’s now a new frontrunner.

Roberto Martinez, the former Wigan Athletic and Everton manager currently in charge of the Belgium national team, saw his odds drop to 5/2 with Sky Bet on Monday morning.

The 48-year-old has experienced Premier League relegation battles with Wigan, where he also lifted the FA Cup in 2013.

A permanent appointment is required sooner rather than later with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion next up.

Newcastle have started the 2021/22 season with no wins in 10, leaving the club six points from safety.

What’s been said?

Graeme Jones has taken caretaker charge in recent weeks – earning a point at Crystal Palace before losing to league leaders Chelsea on Saturday.

Jones said last week: "I have been assured of my future at the football club so that won't change for me.

"Whether I am manager or assistant, I will be studying Brighton.”

When asked about the plan going forward, he told reporters after the 3-0 defeat to Thomas Tuchel’s Blues: “I really don’t know.

"I’ve done the game, spoke to the players after the game, and came straight here to do the press conference.

"I haven’t spoken to the owners. I’m not trying to be evasive. I haven’t. We’ll see what they’ve got to say tonight or tomorrow.”

It remains to be seen whether Jones will remain interim charge for the Brighton game, or that a new head coach will be announced.

What are the latest odds?

Roberto Martinez – 5/2, Paulo Fonseca – 6/1, Unai Emery – 7/1, Lucien Favre – 8/1, Eddie Howe – 11/1, Frank Lampard – 12/1, Rafa Benitez – 16/1, Erik ten Hag – 20/1, John Terry – 20/1, Leonardo Jardim – 20/1, Nuno Espirito Santo – 20/1.

