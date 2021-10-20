Newcastle United Next Manager Odds: New favourite installed to replace Steve Bruce following departure
There’s a new favourite to take the reins at Newcastle United.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 10:55 am
Paulo Fonseca has seen his odds to become Newcastle United’s next boss after Steve Bruce shorten following today’s big news.
The Magpies head coach finally departed the club by ‘mutual consent’ after months of speculation regarding his future.
After his departure, Betfair have now installed Fonseca as favourite and are offering odds of 6/4.
Eddie Howe had been favourite to land the job but has now slipped behind Fonesca at 4/1.