Paulo Fonseca has seen his odds to become Newcastle United’s next boss after Steve Bruce shorten following today’s big news.

The Magpies head coach finally departed the club by ‘mutual consent’ after months of speculation regarding his future.

After his departure, Betfair have now installed Fonseca as favourite and are offering odds of 6/4.

LA SPEZIA, ITALY - MAY 23: Paulo Fonseca manager of AS Roma gestures during the Serie A match between Spezia Calcio and AS Roma at Stadio Alberto Picco on May 23, 2021 in La Spezia, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe had been favourite to land the job but has now slipped behind Fonesca at 4/1.

