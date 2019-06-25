Newcastle United next manager: Sam Allardyce says Magpies job 'too good to turn down'
Former Newcastle United boss Sam Allardyce believes any manager with an ounce of ambition would jump at the chance to manage the Magpies.
Speaking on TalkSPORT, the ex-England, Everton and Sunderland manager praised the job done by Rafa Benitez at St James’s Park, after the Spaniard’s exit was confirmed on Monday.
And although he knows Newcastle fans will be disappointed with the news, he thinks the job is a fantastic opportunity for any manager to step into, pointing to a what he sees as a distinct lowering of expectations on Tyneside.
“I think we all know the pitfalls of the Newcastle job but you don't turn it down if it's offered, if you have any ambition,” said Allardyce. “I left Bolton to go to the next level. There has been a lack of real success for many, many years.
“The fans have turned to be more patient - they realise what the club has become. It was all about winning a cup competition or Europe when I was there.”
Allardyce continued: “Rafa did a fantastic job keeping in the Premier League. The hard thing for Mike Ashley is getting someone in to manage the club, what can a new manager achieve to take the club forward? That will difficult.”
One thing out-of-work Allardyce does not think will happen is the job getting offered his way.
“I would never be offered it again,” he said. “I don't think so. In my time, I was between Freddy Shepherd and Mike taking it. Alan Shearer and Kevin Keegan have gone back and not done as well as expected. I won’t be offered it.”