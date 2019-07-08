Newcastle United next manager: TWO fresh names enter the race
Newcastle United continue their search for a new manager – with TWO surprising names having entered the betting.
The Magpies’ under-23 boss Neil Redfearn and academy chief Ben Dawson continue to lead the side through pre-season training – with a trip to China for the Premier League Asia Trophy nearing.
Roberto Martinez and Mikel Arteta remain the favourites with the bookmakers, with a shortlist believed to be nearing completion.
And with owner Mike Ashley and managing director Lee Charnley weighing-up potential appointments, some new names have entered the betting.
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder saw his odds plummet following the weekend – and was temporarily favourite, before his odds drifted back to 10/1.
John Terry, current a coach at Aston Villa, was the subject of a number of bets over the weekend and is now as short as 6/1 with some bookmakers.
He had previously expressed his desire to remain alongside Dean Smith at Villa Park, after being linked with a similar role at Middlesbrough.
Meanwhile, on the transfer front, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has ruled-out a move for goalkeeper Karl Darlow.
Sky Sports claimed the Championship side were keen on the stopper - but Mowbray has shot-down those claims.
“I saw his name come up but I’m not sure where that came from,” he said, speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph.
“I don’t know whether that’s an agent trying to put his name out there, I’m not sure.
“That’s not something that will happen I’m sure.”