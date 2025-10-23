How has Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope performed compared to other Premier League goalkeepers this season?

Newcastle United host Fulham in the Premier League this weekend, and it’s a game that could be settled by fine margins - including goalkeeping exploits.

The Magpies went to great lengths in the summer to sign Aaron Ramsdale on loan from Southampton after missing out on James Trafford to Manchester City. However, it’s their existing stopper, Nick Pope, who has proven himself once again. Pope has played every single minute for the Magpies in the Premier League this season - as well as the Champions League - but how does he compare statistically to other top-flight goalkeepers?

Which goalkeeper has kept the most clean sheets in the Premier League this season?

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope. | Getty Images

While Newcastle have misfired up front so far, with just seven goals in eight games, they’ve had no problem keeping things tight at the other end. Eddie Howe’s men have also conceded just seven goals, with Pope keeping an impressive five clean sheets. That’s enough to see him level with David Raya of Premier League leaders Arsenal, with no goalkeeper outperforming the duo in this regard.

2025/26 Premier League clean sheets:

Nick Pope (Newcastle United) - 5 David Raya (Arsenal) - 5 Robin Roefs (Sunderland) - 4 Gianluigi Donnarumma (Man City) - 3 Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham Hotspur) - 3 Djordje Petrovic (Bournemouth) - 3 Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) - 3 Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) - 3 Jordan Pickford (Everton) - 2 Martin Dubravka (Burnley) - 2

Which goalkeeper has the highest save percentage in the Premier League this season?

Of course, clean sheets aren’t always the best metric to measure a goalkeeper by, with shutouts naturally clocked up when playing for a strong team, while other factors like opposition wastefulness and defensive quality can come into play. However, Pope also performs very well when it comes to saves, sitting seventh in the Premier League, while he’s sixth when it comes to save percentage. Pope has faced a middling 29 shots on target so far, but has prevented 0.5 goals per 90 minutes so far this season, according to FBref.

Once again, it’s Raya who tops the pile for save percentage at 83.3%, but Pope is just one of six Premier League goalkeepers to exceed the 75% mark.

2025/26 Premier League save percentages:

David Raya (Arsenal) - 83.3% Robin Roefs (Sunderland) - 81.3% James Trafford (Man City) - 80% Gianluigi Donnarumma (Man City) - 77.8% Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham Hotspur) - 77.4% Nick Pope (Newcastle United) - 75.9% Jordan Pickford (Everton) - 74.2% Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) - 73.1% Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest) - 72.1% Djordje Petrovic (Bournemouth) - 70.6%

Pope also caught the eye in the Champions League on Tuesday night, providing an excellent assist for the first of Harvey Barnes’ two goals as Newcastle thrashed Benfica 3-0. The England goalkeeper claimed a Benfica corner, before unleashing a precision throw to set the Magpies away on the break that Jose Mourinho’s side had no answer for.

The 33-year-old also made two saves to the tune of 0.20 goals prevented, but Howe admitted after the match that it was Pope’s often-criticised distribution that has been addressed recently.

"I am not sure I can take too much credit for that," the Newcastle manager said. "We are working on certain things with Nick on his distribution - his throwing is a big strength of his actually and we have been working on that."I wouldn’t necessarily say that was what we have worked on, but he is a very, very good goalkeeper, he showed that today from corners and the little bits that he had to do. I thought he did really well and of course distribution is so important in the modern game."