Eddie Howe rubbishes Nick Woltemade claim as alarming Newcastle United stat emerges

Eddie Howe has assessed how Nick Woltemade is adapting to life at Newcastle United following his £65million club record transfer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe insists Nick Woltemade is a ‘number nine’ for Newcastle United after questions were raised about the forward’s natural position.

Woltemade joined Newcastle from VfB Stuttgart at the end of the summer transfer window for a club-record £65million fee. Days later Alexander Isak was solt to Liverpool for a Premier League record £130million fee and Yoane Wissa arrived from Brentford for £55million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But an immediate injury for Wissa has put increased attacking pressure on Woltemade to step up and deliver in the Newcastle side. So far, the 23-year-old has largely risen to the challenge, scoring on his debut against Wolves and playing a role in goals against Barcelona and Bradford City after coming off the bench.

Still, Woltemade’s tendancy to drop deep and limited goalmouth action paired with the fact that he has historically played in deeper roles, prompted questions about the German’s role in Howe’s side.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Eddie Howe addresses Nick Woltemade role at NUFC

“We don’t play with a ten, so I see him as a nine,” Howe admitted. “ But a nine who plays differently to others we’ve had. You can’t compare Nick to Callum Wilson, two totally different profiles. Both can be effective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s about utilising strengths and teammates understanding how Nick plays. He showed creative flair and link play against Bradford - really impressed with him.

“We've tried to do that well with players of a similar profile in a sense that he is creative and he is instinctive. It's difficult sometimes to read what he's going to do because he's very technical-based, does really well in tight areas for such a big man.

“Historically we've done it and we'll find our way again to implement certain patterns and movements that the team recognise, that benefit the team, then we can build our patterns around that.

“We've seen some really positive early signs from him, considering the short period he's been here and basically no training time with him on the training pitch. It's been just game, game, game, so we've missed that work with him that we like to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I can see how he can help the team and I'm sure we'll utilise him to create chances and score goals himself.”

Alarming Nick Woltemade stat emerges

Newcastle’s attacking prowess this season has been subject to scrutiny with the side failing to score in three of their five Premier League matches so far.

In four appearances, two coming from the start, Woltemade has managed only three shots in total. Having said that, his conversion rate is very high with his only effort on target finding the net against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“Like any striker, you have to be in goalscoring areas, otherwise you won't score, so there'll be a similar theme of work with Nick,” Howe added. “As much as he links play and builds play very well in deeper areas, when the ball is in and around the box, we'll need him where he can score goals, like he did against Wolves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wolves is a great example of what he can do for us. His movement was very good - the cross, of course, impacts everything, but the header and the finish was high-level, so I think that would be a good prototype."

Woltemade is expected to return to Newcastle’s starting line-up when they host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).