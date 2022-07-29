Transfer ‘insider’ Dean Jones believes that Newcastle United would be interested in listening to offers for Allan Saint-Maximin this summer.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Frenchman and Jones believes that the Magpies would consider offers if they meet their valuation:

“Saint-Maximin, Newcastle would drive him there, to be honest.” Jones told Give Me Sport.

“I mean, they are looking for a buyer for Saint-Maximin, and if it was Chelsea, their eyes would light up and they would be very keen to get every penny they possibly could out of him.

“I know Tottenham have been linked to Saint-Maximin, too. Newcastle don’t see him as part of their future project.”

