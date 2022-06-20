The club is looking to sign a striker in the summer window – and is “close” to agreeing personal terms with Stade de Reims’ Hugo Ekitike.

However, ex-Newcastle defender Dabizas, speaking to Betarades, suggested Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the ideal recruit, though the 25-year-old would reportedly cost upwards of £60million.

“Calvert-Lewin’s a very athletic – and very fit,” said Dabizas. “His ability to adapt to English rhythm’s there. I think he would be a first option from my point of view.”

Eddie Howe – who will allow Dwight Gayle to leave St James’s Park in the window – wants a player to compete with Callum Wilson and Chris Wood for a place up front.

“Wilson’s a key player, but Newcastle also need a striker who can score 20-plus goals. Of course, he’s one of the key players. The fans have a great relationship with him, and if you are about to improve as a squad, you always need a big squad to achieve better results in the future.

“Newcastle have to find a striker that can score 20 goals throughout the season. If you are about to be successful as a club, you have to find that kind of player.

“And, of course, Wilson can contribute, but if someone comes, I think this competition between the players will benefit both of the players – and obviously the club.

“You can always need like at least three strikers in your roster for a very competitive season like the Premier League.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Forest want Gibbs-White Nottingham Forest are stepping up their attempts to sign Morgan Gibbs-White and Wolves could be willing to sell the forward. (TEAMtalk) Photo Sales

2. Johnstone close to Palace move Sam Johnstone is set to join Crystal Palace on a free transfer after agreeing to a four-year deal with the Eagles. (The Sun) Photo Sales

3. Jesus trying to seal Arsenal switch Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus is ‘trying’ to force through a move to Arsenal. (Goal Brazil) Photo Sales

4. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Emmanuel Dennis of Watford during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Watford at Etihad Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Everton have joined the race for Watford’s £20m forward Emmanuel Dennis. West Ham and Newcastle United are also keen. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales