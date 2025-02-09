Newcastle United have submitted a Premier League squad list following the January transfer window.

This list has been officially confirmed by the Premier League website with Newcastle no making a senior signing during the winter transfer window. Lloyd Kelly and Miguel Almiron have been removed from the squad following their departures to join Juventus and Atlanta United respectively.

There was a surprise inclusion in the squad with Jamal Lewis being named in the 24-man list after his loan spell at Sao Paulo was cut short due to injury. Lewis Hall, Lewis Miley and Will Osula are not named in the squad as they were born after January 1, 2003.

Premier League rules state that players only players born before that date need to be named in the 2024-25 season squads.

Newcastle’s squad also includes five goalkeepers, meaning head coach Eddie Howe has limited outfield options - particularly if injuries start to build up.

Since the closure of the winter transfer window, Newcastle have lost Sven Botman, Anthony Gordon and Dan Burn due to injury. Harvey Barnes, Joelinton and Jamaal Lascelles are also out injured though Callum Wilson and Nick Pope have recently returned.

Challenge to keep players fit at Newcastle United

Newcastle’s injury troubles last season were well documented and statistically the worst of any side in the Premier League. But that problem has largely been alleviated so far this season with only a handful of players sidelined at any one time.

But heading into a crucial run of fixtures in not only the Premier League but the cup competitions as well, keeping the majority of the squad fit and healthy will be ‘key’ to Newcastle’s success this season.

“It's probably the key thing for us,” Howe admitted. “You can talk about it, and of course we're aware of it, but you can't necessarily control it.

“We try and do everything we can to keep everybody fit, we try and control the minutes and training in it, and all the protocols behind the scenes.

“We just don't want to go back to where we were last year, when we couldn't really control our strength. We got hit several times, and obviously that weakened us massively last year.”

Turning to youth as Sean Neave called up

The answer to any injury issues for Newcastle could come from the academy. Last season it was the catalyst for the breakthrough of Lewis Miley into a first-team player and Gordon’s injury on Saturday saw 17-year-old forward Sean Neave drafted into the matchday squad for the first time.

“He's a player we like with really good attributes,” Howe explained. “He can play a few positions and has got an eye for goal - you can see in training he always seems to pop up with the ability to score."

On more call-ups for youth players, Howe added: “Yes, of course, we'll always look to do that, but they've got to be at the level, otherwise that's counterproductive.

“We're always looking for the next talent, someone we think can make a difference. We had Lewy on the pitch, you can't underestimate how young Lewy is still, but I thought he gave a very good performance, and of course there are opportunities for other players too.”

Newcastle have also added new academy signings Kyle Fitzgerald and Baran Yildiz to their youth squad list following their recent arrivals.