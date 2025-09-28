Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has provided an update on Jacob Ramsey’s ankle injury.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob Ramsey has missed the past four matches for Newcastle United after suffering an ankle injury at Leeds United last month.

Ramsey joined Newcastle from Aston Villa for £39million in August before making his debut off the bench in a 3-2 defeat to Liverpool at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in his first start for the club, the 24-year-old midfielder suffered an injury that saw him withdrawn at half-time in the goalless draw at Elland Road.

Although not initially thought to be serious, the issue has ruled Ramsey out of Newcastle’s matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Barcelona, AFC Bournemouth and Bradford City.

And when providing an update on the midfielder’s fitness, Howe confirmed that he would be out for the next three matches against Arsenal, Union Saint-Gilloise and Nottingham Forest.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe issues Jacob Ramsey injury update

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Premier League encounter with Arsenal at St James’ Park, Howe said: “Yeah, I think [Ramsey’s] recovery is going really well.

“He’s on the grass, working hard, building his fitness back up. The plan, I think, was it would be the first game after the international break. If it’s any earlier than that, then of course he’s ahead of schedule.”

Newcastle’s first game back after the October international break is a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on October 18 (3pm kick-off).

Another NUFC return expected

The Brighton trip is also the return date pencilled in for Yoane Wissa, who has also missed the last four matches after picking up a knee injury while on international duty with DR Congo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The injury came just days after Wissa joined Newcastle from Brentford for £55million. The 29-year-old is yet to feature for the club.

“He's here and he's receiving treatment, no operation needed,” Howe confirmed when asked about the striker.

“I think we're looking the other side of the international break. We hope he can be fit and available for that first game.”

Howe added: “I think he's [mentally] fine but I haven't spent too much time with him because we've been away preparing for games. Every time I've seen him he's been positive, very keen to get going, wants to show his worth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be really frustrating for him to come in and get injured while on international duty but he knows he has a big part to play this season.”