Newcastle United official Lewis Hall injury update after Nottingham Forest absence - it's not good news
Newcastle United are set to be without Lewis Hall for the upcoming matches after the international break.
Hall suffered a hamstring injury during the closing stages of Newcastle’s 4-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League in midweek.
Despite head coach Eddie Howe stating the 21-year-old was ‘available’ to feature against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Hall was not named in Newcastle’s matchday squad.
On Friday, Howe said: “I'd say he'd be available [to feature v Nottingham Forest]. But Lewis had just a couple of little things in his body where he's not felt 100% right.
“So we've got to try and get him back where he's robust enough to just, as he was before his injury, he was playing regularly he looked physically great at that moment. But sometimes we forget how young he isand there is a thought that we have to look after him.
“And he will get to that stage where he's able to play fluently again, and I'm sure take the load, no problem. Even with the game schedule we have, I see a time when he can be playing all the games that he wants to play.
“Of course, a couple of things on that, he has to play well. But I think at this moment, we've just got to look after him a little bit.”
But after the match, Howe backtracked on his Friday press conference statement.
The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.
Eddie Howe provides official NUFC injury update on Lewis Hall
Confirming a fresh injury to Hall after the match, Howe said: “Yeah, he felt his hamstring against Union, which was a real blow for us.
“We've been trying to manage him back, as I said, on Friday, I think. Unfortunately, yeah, I just felt something in that game. We've had it scanned before we get conclusive evidence of how long he'll be out.
“He needs another re-scan in about 10 days, I think it is. So it's not going to be a short-term injury. We hope it's not going to be a long-term injury, but we sort of don't know yet.”
Football is BACK - subscribe to our Newcastle United newsletter for all the news straight to your inbox
Newcastle United identify Lewis Hall replacement
With Tino Livramento also out injured until late November with a knee issue, Dan Burn has deputised at left-back for the past two matches.
Although it hasn’t looked overly comfortable at times, Newcastle have kept two clean sheets in the two games with Burn at left-back.
Kieran Trippier and Emil Krafth are also capable of playing the role if needed but are more natural on the right.
When asked about his full-back options, Howe said: “There's not too many options, I wouldn't say.
“I haven't got a rabbit in the hat that probably you wouldn't have thought of. It's a concern for us because it's such a key position.
“I think Dan's played really well the last two games there.
“We've got players that can switch sides, [but] that is difficult. I think Tino Livramento made it look very easy, but it's very difficult to do.
“Some players probably feel more comfortable doing that than others. We've got Alex Murphy, who's developing all the time, who can play that role for us. But beyond that, I don't think we have too many others.”