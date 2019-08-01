Newcastle United officials in France to seal Allan Saint-Maximin deal – report
Newcastle United have reportedly sent officials to France to seal a deal for winger Allan Saint-Maximin.
As reported in the Gazette on Saturday, United had hoped to complete the transfer of the 22-year-old Nice man earlier this week, having all but agreed the deal at the back end of last week.
Just the finer details of the deal remained to be done – but according to RMC, the transfer has been agreed and Lee Charnley has reportedly headed to France with the wideman set to put pen to paper.
The report claims United will pay £16.4million for the player, with bonuses potentially taking a deal past the £18million mark.
It states that “finer details are being worked on with OGC Nice, as well as agent commissions, to resolve before a deal can become official.”
Newcastle are looking to sign at least four players before the closure of the transfer window in seven days.