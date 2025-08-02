Newcastle United transfer news: Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins has emerged as an option for Eddie Howe’s side this summer if Alexander Isak is sold.

Newcastle United have reportedly identified Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins as an option this summer if Alexander Isak leaves the club. The Magpies rejected an initial offer from Liverpool for the Swedish international on Friday - one that fell way below their £150m valuation of the 25-year-old.

Isak’s future has dominated headlines so far this summer and whilst Newcastle United have insisted throughout the window that he is not for sale, they have been scouting replacements just in case they are presented with an offer that is too good to turn down. Brentford striker Yoane Wissa has long been linked with a move to Tyneside, but the Magpies and Bees remain apart in their valuation.

Wissa would likely be Callum Wilson’s replacement at St James’ Park, with Watkins viewed as a direct replacement for Isak. The Mail report that Newcastle United will move for the Villa man if they receive encouragement that a transfer could be possible this summer.

The 29-year-old has scored 75 Premier League goals during his time at Villa Park, with 16 of those coming last season. Watkins has not expressed a desire to leave Villa Park this summer, but has been linked with a move away from the midlands with Manchester United also holding an interest in his signature.

Watkins is a Premier League proven goalscorer and whilst his age doesn’t exactly align with the profile of players Newcastle United are looking at in the transfer market, as a direct replacement for Isak he seems to tick all the boxes required. RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has also been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer.

However, interest from the Red Devils in the 22-year-old may scupper Newcastle United’s interest with Old Trafford his reported preferred destination this summer.

Eddie Howe on transfers

Newcastle United have thus far endured a difficult summer transfer window and have seen a number of targets join their Premier League rivals so far this window. Anthony Elanga’s move to Nottingham Forest is the only permanent senior transfer they have sanctioned thus far - whilst a number of areas in Eddie Howe’s squad still needs to be strengthened before the transfer window closes at 7pm on Monday 1 September.

Howe, though, has insisted that the club won’t rush into any deals that are not 100% right: “It is an important time for us,” Howe said earlier this week.

“There is lots to take in. We have to bring the right type of player in.

“We should in no way act out of character and should work how we always have in the window. That is in a strategic way.

“If the right player isn’t available to us for the right price, then we can't do the deals. Everything has to fall in line. We are looking to add depth and quality to the areas that we have identified. Fingers crossed we can get deals done.”

Newcastle United’s Premier League season gets underway at Villa Park on Saturday 16 August (12:30pm kick-off).