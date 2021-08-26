Newcastle United 'on the verge' of eye-catching striker deal as Steve Bruce 'shows interest' in Premier League trio

Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Bruce ruled out any permanent arrivals, though did leave the door open to a loan move before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

The caveat to that, however, is players will need to leave or simply be left out of his 25-man Premier League squad.

One player who could depart is midfielder Matty Longstaff, who is attracting interest from several Championship clubs.

Here’s the latest gossip surrounding St James’s Park:

Premier League trio on Steve Bruce’s radar

Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury, Tottenham’s Harry Winks and Manchester United’s Phil Jones are loan targets for Newcastle, according to the Daily Mail.

With Longstaff expected to depart on loan, it is claimed the trio are on Steve Bruce’s radar ahead of the deadline.

Choudhury, who almost signed in January, is said to be the “priority” but Winks could become an option should Spurs let him go on a temporary basis.

Bruce, meanwhile, maintains an interest Jones, despite the former England man’s last Premier League appearance coming in February 2020.

Santiago Munoz ‘set’ for transfer

Reports in Mexico claim Santos Laguna forward Santiago Munoz is on the verge of joining Newcastle.

The 19-year-old, whose name is almost identical to GOAL! move star Santiago Munez, is expected to sign on the dotted line.

Cruz Azul boss Juan Reynoso – who is coaching the Liga MX All-Stars against the MLS All-Stars – confirmed Munoz had left training ahead of completing a transfer elsewere.

It is likely Munoz will link up with the under-23s, currently managed by former Wigan Athletic boss Gary Caldwell.

Toon ‘monitor’ Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara

Newcastle are reportedly showing interest in Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

TEAMTalk understands the Magpies, Leeds United, West Ham and Wolves are keeping close tabs on the former Arsenal man.

The Finland international is a fans favourite at Ibrox having played a vital role in their Scottish Premiership title win last season.

Indeed, The Gers are hoping to tie the 25-year-old down to a new contract, who currently expires next summer.

