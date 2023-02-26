Newcastle United fans have been soaking in Wembley Way ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

Newcastle United are preparting for their first major cup final in almost 24 years when they face Manchester United at Wembley. And for 33,0000 Magpies supporters, it is their first chance to watch their team in a cup final at the new Wembley Stadium.

Ahead of the game, fans have been soaking in all the capital has to offer. Following some stunning scenes at Trafalgar Square last night, they have been making the most of the iconic Wembley Way and the journey from the underground station to the stadium – where they hope they can see Newcastle lift their first domestic trophy since 1955.

Here, we take a look at some of the very best photos of Newcastle United supporters on Wembley Way.

