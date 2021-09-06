Newcastle United 'open talks' with £10m-rated player as ex-Leeds makes transfer claim

The central midfielder was regularly linked with a move to Everton this summer, with his price tag reportedly set at £10million.

However, he stayed put on Tyneside and the Daily Mirror claims the Magpies want to tie down his future.

Longstaff is out-of-contract at the end of the campaign, so is free to speak to other clubs in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old previously held discussions over fresh terms but that was reportedly put on hold at the beginning of the year.

Newcastle “devastated” by collapse of Hamza Choudhury deal

Newcastle will be “devastated” that they missed out on signing Hamza Choudhury on deadline day.

That’s according to former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny after a loan deal for the Leicester City man fell through.

Steve Bruce was desperate to add the 23-year-old to his squad but a move could not be funded.

The Magpies released a rare statement on Friday afternoon defending their lack of transfer activity after Joe Willock was the only summer arrival.

“They’ll be devastated to lose out on deadline day like that,” Kenny said when speaking to Football Insider about Choudhury.

“He’s a good player but why leave it so late? There’s just no need. Why leave things to the last minute like that when you’ve had all summer?

“They haven’t been able to get rid of a player out of the squad and that’s meant they can’t register him.

“It just makes things more difficult for them now because they haven’t been able to strengthen and get that player they wanted.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.