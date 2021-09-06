Newcastle United 'open talks' with £10m-rated player as ex-Leeds makes transfer claim
Newcastle United are set to re-open contract talks with Sean Longstaff, according to reports.
The central midfielder was regularly linked with a move to Everton this summer, with his price tag reportedly set at £10million.
However, he stayed put on Tyneside and the Daily Mirror claims the Magpies want to tie down his future.
Longstaff is out-of-contract at the end of the campaign, so is free to speak to other clubs in January.
The 23-year-old previously held discussions over fresh terms but that was reportedly put on hold at the beginning of the year.
Newcastle “devastated” by collapse of Hamza Choudhury deal
Newcastle will be “devastated” that they missed out on signing Hamza Choudhury on deadline day.
That’s according to former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny after a loan deal for the Leicester City man fell through.
Steve Bruce was desperate to add the 23-year-old to his squad but a move could not be funded.
The Magpies released a rare statement on Friday afternoon defending their lack of transfer activity after Joe Willock was the only summer arrival.
“They’ll be devastated to lose out on deadline day like that,” Kenny said when speaking to Football Insider about Choudhury.
“He’s a good player but why leave it so late? There’s just no need. Why leave things to the last minute like that when you’ve had all summer?
“They haven’t been able to get rid of a player out of the squad and that’s meant they can’t register him.
“It just makes things more difficult for them now because they haven’t been able to strengthen and get that player they wanted.”