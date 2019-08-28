Newcastle United OUT of Carabao Cup on penalties as Shelvey & Hayden miss from the spot

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Yoshinori Muto of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park on August 28, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden’s missed penalties proved costly as the Foxes progressed to round three with a 4-2 spot kick win.

James Maddison and Yoshinori Muto scored to take the tie to penalties.

After a bright Newcastle opening, it was the visitors who took the lead – and it was a fortuitous strike that broke the deadlock.

Maddison’s free-kick appeared bound for the arms of Karl Darlow, but a deflection off the head of Matt Ritchie took the ball in the opposite direction and into the net.

Behind but far from second best United’s injury curse hit twice in the space of six minutes either side of the break – first Matt Ritchie limped off after a rash challenge by Hamza Choudhury, then Emil Krafth was forced off with a knock into the second period.

The changes, though, did not dampen United’s resolve – and they were back in the tie when Jetro Willems run was found in the area, and an acrobatic dive somehow saw the ball ricochet to Muto, who was in the right place at the right time to turn in from eight yards.

A further injury to Willems caused yet more headaches for United as the game petered out into a 1-1 draw and the lottery of penalties.

Christian Fuchs netted the opener before Muto levelled.

Maddison then made no mistake, chipping down the middle for 2-1 before Shelvey saw Kasper Schmeichel save his effort.

Youri Tielemans netted for 3-1 and Fabian Schar reduced the arrears before Darlow saved from Harvey Barnes.