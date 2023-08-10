Newcastle United’s owners have announced their sponsorship of Atletico Madrid.

Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s new airline, has been revealed to be the Spanish giant’s new main sponsor and official airline partner- despite its first flight not taking off until 2025.

When Riydah Air was launched earlier this year, many speculated if the PIF-owned company would become Newcastle United’s front-of-shirt sponsor. Instead, however in a similar vein, United opted for PIF-owned Sela.

“We are delighted to welcome Riyadh Air as our new main sponsor of the club,” said Miguel Ángel Gil, CEO of Atlético de Madrid. “This partnership signifies a great opportunity to offer better experiences to our fans around the world and I am confident that this alliance with Riyadh Air will elevate our club to new heights.”

“It is an incredibly exciting day for Riyadh Air as we enter into a long-term partnership with Atlético de Madrid, one of Europe’s greatest clubs, to become their main and official airline partner,” said Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air.

“We believe that this partnership is a perfect match, as both Riyadh Air and Atletico share a commitment to excellence and a passion for connecting people and cultures around the world. This airline created global waves when we recently launched our stunning livery and with this partnership, once again we are surprising the world as we move towards our maiden flight in 2025.

“We look forward to working closely with our friends at Atlético de Madrid to deliver innovative and exciting experiences for football fans and travellers.”

Newcastle United’s majority owners are driven to investing in more and more sports teams and leagues. With them sponsoring the La Liga side, their influence within football will continue to grow.