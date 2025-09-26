Official document confirms £106.5m Newcastle United cash injection

Newcastle United news: Newcastle United’s owners have injected £106.5m into the club.

Documents from Companies House have confirmed that Newcastle United have issued one share, which has a face value price of just five pence, for £106.5m. It is understood that injection of cash will be to help with continuing running costs.

Newcastle United’s ownership is currently split between the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and RB Sports and Media. PIF owns roughly 85% of the club, with 15% being owned by RB Sports and Media.

Former co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehdrad Ghodoussi departed the club in the summer of 2024 and have most recently been linked with a potential takeover of Tottenham Hotspur, although those reports have since been dismissed.

Injecting money into the club through the issuing of shares, rather than a loan, means there is no debt or obligation to repay on the club’s behalf. This is not the first time that Newcastle United have issued shares to inject cash into the club.

In January, a document from Companies House confirmed that £15million had been injected into the club through the allotment of shares on December 31, 2024. That followed on from two separate investments of £35million and £37million into the club in the same manner in March and October 2024.

Eddie Howe defends PIF and Newcastle United owners

As Newcastle United struggled to make signings during the summer transfer window, the commitment of PIF, the majority owners of Newcastle United, had been called into question by some sections of the fan base. Many of the criticisms of PIF from fans have centered around where Newcastle United feature in their priority list.

PIF own clubs in Saudi Arabia, have invested in the controversial LIV Golf movement, as well as interests elsewhere in football. All of these have seen some fans on social media worry that the ownership, who have been hamstrung by the Premier League’s financial rules ever since the takeover was confirmed in October 2021, may have lost interest in the club.

Eddie Howe, though, emphatically dismissed that notion when speaking to the media last month. Asked whether the owners are not as engaged in the club and project as they once were, Howe responded: “No, the owners are very much engaged, as much as they always have been. There's a lot going on in the football club behind the scenes to take the club forward.

“Whether that's stadium-related, training ground-related. These things, unfortunately, do take time and there's not a quick decision-making process that can fast-forward things any quicker than they take.

“Obviously, I'm not in control of any of the details of that. But I am part of board meetings and [there is] a lot of talk about the future.

“They're very much here and desperate for success and to take the club forward. This has been a challenging period where there'll be a lot of different opinions on different subjects.

“But I can assure everybody connected with Newcastle that the owners are very much behind the project. And fighting every day for the club.”