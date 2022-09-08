Newcastle United pay this tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death aged 96
Newcastle United have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who has sadly died aged 96.
By Joe Buck
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 7:59 pm
People from around the world have been paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
A statement by Newcastle United read: “Newcastle United and its owners are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"We join the world in sending our deepest condolences to the Royal Family.
"All flags at St. James's Park will fly at half mast as we join the country in observing a period of national mourning.”