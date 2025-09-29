VAR intervened to overturn a penalty given by Jarred Gillett after Nick Pope & Viktor Gyokeres collided in the penalty box | Getty Images

Eddie Howe and Mikel Arteta have commented on two controversial VAR moments during Newcastle United’s 2-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

Newcastle United fell to a late 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at St James’ Park in a game where VAR was put to the test once again.

Arsenal were awarded an early penalty by referee Jarred Gillett at St James’ Park after Viktor Gyokeres went down following a challenge from Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope. Replays showed Pope got a touch of the ball before connecting with the Arsenal striker as Gillett was prompted to go the monitor and eventually overturned his on-field decision.

Nick Woltemade then gave Newcastle the lead before Mikel Merino headed in an equaliser with six minutes of normal time remaining.

Moments after Arsenal’s equaliser, The Magpies then had a penalty shout of their own turned down after Anthony Elanga’s attempted cross hit off Gabriel’s arm inside the box. The Brazilian defender then headed in a 96th minute winner for Arsenal to secure the three points.

It was a second late defeat for Newcastle in three home matches in the Premier League so far this season.

Premier League issue statements following controversial Newcastle United & Arsenal moments

Explaining the penalty decisions, the Premier League’s official Match Centre account posted a short statement on X.

On Arsenal’s early penalty shout, Premier League Match Centre wrote: “After VAR review, the referee overturned the original decision of penalty to Arsenal. Referee announcement: ‘After review, the Newcastle goalkeeper plays the ball and there is no foul. The final decision is drop ball.’”

And on Newcastle’s handball shout, the Match Centre added: “The referee’s call of no penalty was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the ball deemed to have deflected off Gabriel’s shin and onto his arm.”

Eddie Howe & Mikel Arteta react to penalty shouts

Both Eddie Howe and Mikel Arteta addressed the penalty controversy after the match.

On Newcastle’s penalty shout, Howe said: “I think I have to trust VAR. I have to trust the process that they go through to end up with the decisions.

“I was hopeful, of course, that the penalty would be given. I saw the arm raised. I wasn't aware of the touch [off Gabriel’s shin] that I'm being told about beforehand.”

Arteta cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines for the majority of the game after seeing an early penalty shout turned down.

The Gunners’ boss was convinced his side should have been awarded a spot kick.

“Well, I see the action very clear and fast, so I thought [VAR] wasn't meant to intervene, but you had the example of what happened in the first half, with a penalty,” Arteta said. “Regardless of that, I'm so proud of the way we played, the way we competed, the way we understood the game, how we reacted to very difficult situations and decisions, and still find a way to win the game.

“I watched it live and then I watched it on the screen and knew it was a penalty. We were instructed very clearly at the end of the season that unless it's a clear and obvious error, it's not. So that's my opinion. That's why we ran away from winning the game. The team is still emotionally very, very calm and very composed. And that's a lesson that we took away from what we did.”