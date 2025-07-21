I asked AI for Newcastle United’s ‘perfect’ transfer window with £140m spend expected

Eddie Howe, James Trafford and Hugo Ekitike | Getty Images

Newcastle United have had a fairly quiet summer transfer window so far, with Anthony Elanga the only man to have joined Eddie Howe’s squad.

The Magpies entered the summer transfer window full of hope and expectation that they would be able to strengthen Howe’s squad for the first time in two years. They had been freed from PSR restrictions and having secured Champions League qualification, they were set to dine at Europe’s top table for transfers.

That hasn’t happened as of yet, and instead it has been a summer of frustration that has seen numerous top targets all move to other clubs. Their pre-season campaign is now fully underway and there are hopes that additions to the squad can be sealed in the coming weeks whilst they are away in Singapore and South Korea.

But what will Newcastle United’s approach be in the transfer market? And what would be deemed a successful window for the Magpies?

Newcastle United’s ‘perfect’ summer transfer window - according to AI

Most Newcastle United fans know exactly where the club needs to strengthen and where their priorities lie in the market. But judging the window as a whole can be difficult to do with so many moving parts not just in the north east, but around the world that can all have an impact on what the Magpies are able to do in the transfer market.

To get a detailed overview, we asked AI (Grok) to lay out what Newcastle United’s ‘perfect’ summer transfer window would look like. This is what AI responded with:

Key Signings

Anthony Elanga (Winger, Nottingham Forest) - Already secured for £55m, Elanga adds pace, creativity, and versatility to the right wing, complementing Alexander Isak’s attacking prowess. His 18 goal contributions last season make him a significant coup.

Marc Guéhi (Centre-Back, Crystal Palace) - A top target after a failed pursuit last year, Guéhi’s signing for around £70m would bolster the defense with a proven Premier League centre-back, addressing depth needs for European competitions.

James Trafford (Goalkeeper, Burnley) - A long-term target to challenge Nick Pope, Trafford’s potential £30m move would secure a young, talented goalkeeper for the future, especially with Pope linked to Leeds.

Yoane Wissa (Striker, Brentford) - With Callum Wilson departing, Wissa (£40m-£50m) is a realistic option to partner Isak up front, offering pace and goal-scoring ability as a foil to the Swede.

Giorgio Scalvini (Centre-Back, Atalanta) - A £40m deal for the highly-rated Italian could add youth and quality to the backline, especially after his recovery from injury, providing long-term stability alongside Sven Botman.

Strategic Approach

Quality over Quantity: Eddie Howe prioritizes first-XI quality to enhance competition and avoid squad staleness, crucial for the congested Champions League schedule.

Financial Prudence: Despite a reported £150m budget, Newcastle must navigate Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), making smart signings like Scalvini and avoiding overpaying for targets like Jack Grealish, who doesn’t fit their wage structure or positional needs.

Youth Investment: Signings like Antonio Cordero (free from Malaga) and potential loans for young players reflect a focus on future-proofing the squad.

Challenges

Competition: Missing out on targets like Hugo Ekitike (to Liverpool) and Joao Pedro (to Chelsea) highlights the need for a smarter approach against richer rivals.

Boardroom Uncertainty: The departure of sporting director Paul Mitchell and CEO Darren Eales could disrupt transfer strategy, with Howe taking greater control.

Outcome

This window would be deemed successful if Newcastle secure Elanga, Guéhi, Trafford, Wissa, and Scalvini while keeping Isak and other stars. It would provide depth, quality, and versatility for a top-four Premier League push and a competitive Champions League campaign, aligning with Howe’s goal of dynamic squad improvement.