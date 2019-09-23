Newcastle United fans voted with their feet against Brighton & Hove Albion

The Newcastle United pictures Mike Ashley won't want to see as fans show their fury

Newcastle United fans voted with their feet against Brighton – and owner Mike Ashley won’t like the look of these crowd photographs.

By Mark Donnelly
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 10:52 am
Updated Monday, 23rd September 2019, 10:53 am

Just 43,316 fans attended the 0-0 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion as protests against Ashley’s ownership continued. The crowd was the Magpies’ lowest Premier League attendance in almost a decade, and was around 7,000 lower than the corresponding fixture last season. Gaps were visible around St James’s Park as fans stayed away from the stadium – which is sure to irk Ashley. Our photographer, Martin Swinney, captured these images of the crowd during the stalemate – and they won’t please the Newcastle owner. Click through the pages to see them all:

1. This fan felt the frustration of the draw

2. Fans react as ANOTHER chance goes amiss...

3. Some couldn't bear to watch...

4. A frustrating afternoon all round at St James's Park

