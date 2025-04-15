Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have submitted fresh plans to upgrade the club’s current training centre at Darsley Park once again.

Newcastle invested around £10million into upgrading Darsley Park since 2022 with some ‘elite’ facilities now in place.

Now the club have submitted planning permission for further upgrades at the training ground, which, if approved, will be completed by the summer of 2026.

The club are still looking to identify a new site for a new world class training complex in the future.

A club statement released on Tuesday read: “Newcastle United have submitted plans to extend the club’s current first team Training Centre as work to identify a new site for a future training facility continues.

The redevelopment proposals look to build upon the significant work carried out at the Darsley Park site in recent years, which has helped to deliver elite performance facilities for first team players and staff.

“Planning permission has been submitted for 1,350 square metres of necessary new-build accommodation, focusing on new office and meeting space and additional support facilities.

“In turn, the existing building will be reconfigured to provide further treatment spaces and staff support areas, alongside improved front of house facilities and an enlarged players' lounge.

“The site is currently occupied by 140 personnel. Staff and visitor numbers to the site will remain unchanged following the extension.

“The proposal improves space planning, and provides enhanced facilities by enabling the removal of low quality temporary buildings.

“The site area includes revised car parking to the north and west perimeter of the extension, with pedestrian access into the office, media and storage spaces.

“Accessible parking spaces have been provided along the north of the extension in close proximity to the main entrance.

“Photovoltaics (PV) have been combined on the roof of the new extension and areas of existing roof to offset electrical loads on the site. If approved, work is expected to be completed in summer 2026.”

The statement has been accompanied by a computer-generated image depicting the finished project.

Newcastle United planning £200m training ground investment

Newcastle medium to long-term plans are to move to a new purpose-built site elsewhere.

Two sites have already been shortlisted as options for the club. One location is around Newcastle Racecourse, which is owned by the Reuben Brothers. The other is north-west of the city towards Newcastle Airport.

Both options would provide ample space to build a state-of-the-art training complex along with good links to St James’ Park and the city centre. A budget of around £200million has been approved to build the complex with an official announcement set to be made by the club in due course.

The progressing training ground plans come amid the club’s stadium redevelopment plans, which have been ongoing for the past 18 months. A formal announcement regarding the future of St James’ Park is expected later this year.

According to Mail Online, Newcastle will partner with world-leading architects Populous to design the new training ground. Populous was behind the design of Real Madrid’s training complex which includes indoor and outdoor training facilities, a swimming pool, various function rooms and a 20,000-seater stadium.

Newcastle’s training complex plans will include a small purpose-built stadium on-site similar to the one seen at Real Madrid.

Fortunately for Newcastle, investment into club infrastructure such as the training ground and stadium are not taken into account when it comes to Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules. And that gives majority owners PIF the first real opportunity to properly flex its financial muscles so to speak.

"I'd certainly like to think so,” Howe said when asked if PIF’s ambition can be made clear with investment into the infrastructure. “That's really important and I always say that when you're trying to build a football club upwards and forwards. The infrastructure is so important.

“The training ground is where the players live day to day. That environment is key. It can help you recruit players. It can help you keep players happy.

“We need world-class facilities if the club's ambitions are to be realised and, of course, that's interlinked to the stadium. Our stadium is fantastic now and I love playing there but if we are to improve, whether that means staying or leaving, whatever the outcome, trying to bring world-class facilities here will be a game-changer for us.”

Newcastle United CEO provides training ground update

The previous official update from Newcastle regarding the future of the club’s training ground came from chief executive officer Darren Eales last month month.

Eales said: “On training ground, the work is going on in the background. And again, it feels like every club I've been at, we did it at Tottenham, we did it at Atlanta. We're doing a lot of that work that you need to do in the background to be in position when we've identified the site that's appropriate to then go with full speed.

“We’re still making ongoing investments in the short term to our current [training ground] spot. We are looking to the medium term for a new training ground. That again speaks to [PIF’s] commitment.”