Newcastle United player breaks Twitter silence to issue message to fans

The defender, out of contract at the end of the season, this week joined Sheffield United on loan. And Clark, signed from Aston Villa in the summer of 2016, posted his first tweet in almost two years after making the move to Bramall Lane.

Clark tweeted: “Newcastle – what an incredible club, city and set of fans. Proud to have worn the black and white. Wishing Eddie, the staff and my teammates the best of luck for this season and beyond – I look forward to the exciting years ahead for the club.”

The 32-year-old added: “Delighted to have joined Sheffield United for the season – great first session with the team today and can’t wait to get this season started.”

Clark, a Republic of Ireland international, helped Newcastle win promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the club.