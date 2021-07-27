Newcastle United player discharged from hospital
Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow is out of hospital – after being laid low by coronavirus.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 6:00 am
The goalkeeper – who tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago – is recovering at home after being discharged.
Darlow, 30, was taken to hospital after becoming increasingly dehydrated.
“The last week’s been pretty awful – but I’m slowly improving,” Darlow told Sky Sports News. “This shows we still need to be very careful.”
Goalkeepers Freddie Woodman and Mark Gillespie, deemed close contacts, are back with the group after a period of self-isolation.