Anthony Gordon is suspended for Newcastle United's Premier League match against Everton at St James' Park while Bruno Guimaraes continues to walk a disciplinary tightrope.

Gordon was shown his ninth and 10th bookings of the season in Newcastle's dramatic 4-3 win over West Ham United on Saturday. Although 10 bookings would usually result in a two-match ban, Gordon was sent off following his two yellow cards which results in a one-match ban and the player remaining on eight bookings for the campaign.

Reflecting on becoming the first Newcastle player to be sent off this season, Gordon said: "I tapped the ball away. How far you want to look into that... it's incredible really.

"I don't want to complain about referees because they have a job to do. They are the rules so he's sticking to the rules and laws of the game but it's ridiculous really.

“To get sent off for tapping a ball five yards. To be honest with you I only think he booked me because he didn't know he'd booked me before. That's not good enough, to be honest with you."

Gordon added on the Everton match: "Massive game, back-to-back wins are going to be important. Obviously playing my old club I feel like I'm in a good place and I'm in good form.

“I don't want to miss any games but that game specifically I wanted to play in. Confident we'll still win the game anyway."

It's Gordon's second Premier League ban of the season after his one-match ban served back in October after picking up five yellow cards. But the 23-year-old may have dodged a potential two-match ban in favour of a one-match ban due to his red card.

Should he avoid a yellow card against Fulham on his return then he will avoid a two-match yellow card suspension entirely.

Any player who receives 10 bookings up to and including a club's 32nd game of the Premier League season will receive a two-match suspension. Newcastle's match against Everton is their 30th game of the season with Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur to follow before the cut-off point.

This is where Guimaraes has to remain careful as he remains just one booking away from a two-match ban. But this has been the case since his ninth yellow card of the campaign against Manchester City in mid-January as he's since gone nine consecutive Premier League matches without being booked.

If the Brazilian is booked against Everton, he will miss the Fulham and Spurs matches. He will need to avoid a yellow card against Everton, Fulham and Spurs in order to escape punishment.

"It's Tottenham at home so it's two or three more games, it's getting close!" Guimaraes said via Chronicle Live. "I remember when I got on to nine yellow cards was 12 or so games ago or something! I think I have done well to get it this close and to avoid that yellow card.

"I have had to change the way I think a little to avoid it, sometimes I have not been so aggressive without the ball. Sometimes I have to avoid a moment when recovering the ball but I am trying to be more attentive to the game and when I can realistically recover the ball or not. I have had to change for sure."

Guimaraes and Gordon have already been handed one-match suspensions earlier this season after accumulating five yellow cards in Newcastle's first 19 Premier League matches. Kieran Trippier was also handed such a suspension.

Guimares and Gordon are the only players who have a chance of being hit with a yellow card suspension with no other players receiving more than five bookings so far this season.

Here how many yellow cards Newcastle United players have accumulated in the Premier League so far this season...

