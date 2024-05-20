After ending the 2023-24 Premier League season with a 4-2 win at Brentford, Newcastle United jetted straight to Australia for some post-season friendly matches.

The Magpies face Tottenham Hotspur on May 22 at Melbourne Cricket Ground before playing an A-League All Stars XI at the Marvel Stadium on May 24. But they will be without key players Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar for the trip after head coach Eddie Howe confirmed fresh injuries to the duo.

Gordon picked up a calf injury in the 3-2 defeat at Manchester United on Wednesday and was ruled out of the trip to Brentford while Schar picked up another hamstring injury on his return to the starting line-up at the Gtech Community Stadium.

“[Gordon] won't be going to Australia,” Howe told The Gazette. “He had a scan very soon after the Manchester game. We don't think it's a serious injury but it's enough to keep him out of today and Australia.”

On Schar, Howe added: “Fabby played very well today on his return from injury. I was very pleased because I said at one stage that I thought he would be out for the rest of the season but he's shown great determination to come back.

“I think he was feeling his hamstring slightly at the end but I don't think it's too bad.”

Howe went on to state that all fit players present at Brentford on Sunday would be travelling.

“I believe so unless there are any late twists and turns,” he said. “Everyone that is here today will travel and that is every fit player.”

In addition to Schar and Gordon, a few other first-team players have not been included on the trip. Sandro Tonali misses out as he continues serving his 10-month betting ban, goalkeepers Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius have not been included in the squad.

Karius is set to officially leave Newcastle next month when his contract expires while Dubravka is facing an uncertain future on Tyneside following Pope’s return from injury. Teenager Aidan Harris and Mark Gillespie will accompany Pope as Newcastle’s goalkeeping options for the trip.

Midfielder Sean Longstaff was also omitted from the squad list despite playing the full match at Brentford. Other players missing are those injured such as Tino Livramento Matt Targett, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Miley and Joe Willock. Youngsters Dylan Charlton, Alex Murphy, Ciaran Thompson, Lucas De Bolle, Travis Hernes, Ellis Stanton, Jay Turner-Cooke, Joe White, Amadou Diallo and Ben Parkinson will bolster the squad while Harrison Ashby and Garang Kuol have been named after returning from loan spells at Swansea City and Volendam respectively.