Newcastle United Player of the Year: Kieran Trippier has become the latest recipient of the award following a great campaign for the Magpies.

Trippier, who joined the club in January 2021 when they were firmly embroiled in a battle for Premier League survival, has helped spearhead their remarkable transformation into a club that will be playing Champions League football next season.

As mentioned, Trippier has become the latest player to receive the award that has been going since the 1975/76 season - 47 years ago.

The first recipient of the award was Alan Gowling before Micky Burns, Irving Nattrass, Peter Withe, Alan Shoulder, Kevin Carr and Mick Martin picked up the award in the following seasons.

Here, we take a look at the long and illustrious history of Newcastle United Player of the Year to detail every single recipient of the award from the last forty years.

1 . Kevin Keegan Keegan was named Newcastle United’s Player of the Year in 1982/83. Photo Sales

2 . Kevin Keegan Keegan was named Newcastle United’s Player of the Year in 1983/84. Photo Sales

3 . Peter Beardsley Beardsley was named Newcastle United’s Player of the Year in 1984/85. Photo Sales

4 . Peter Beardsley Beardsley was named Newcastle United’s Player of the Year in 1985/86. Photo Sales