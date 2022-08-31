Newcastle United player ratings: Alexander Isak narrowly outshone by ‘performance of the season’ v Liverpool
Newcastle United’s unbeaten start to the season came to an end against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday evening - but how did the players fare?
Newcastle debutant opened the scoring in the first half with an excellent finish after being slipped through by Sean Longstaff.
Newcastle led 1-0 at the break but Liverpool came out fighting in the second half and found an equaliser on the hour mark as Roberto Firmino found the bottom left corner of the goal.
And with virtually the last kick of the game, Liverpool snatched a winner as Fabio Carvalho volleyed the ball in from close range as Newcastle failed to clear the danger.