Newcastle United’s unbeaten start to the season came to an end against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday evening - but how did the players fare?

Newcastle debutant opened the scoring in the first half with an excellent finish after being slipped through by Sean Longstaff.

Newcastle led 1-0 at the break but Liverpool came out fighting in the second half and found an equaliser on the hour mark as Roberto Firmino found the bottom left corner of the goal.

And with virtually the last kick of the game, Liverpool snatched a winner as Fabio Carvalho volleyed the ball in from close range as Newcastle failed to clear the danger.

1. Nick Pope - Had an early injury scare but recovered well to make several good claims. It took him an hour to make his first save and conceded moments after.

2. Kieran Trippier - 7 Couldn't work his usual free-kick magic but put in a fine challenge to deny Diaz in the second half. Another solid performance. Booked.

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 7 Got stuck in and put his body on the line for the cause. Luis Diaz caused him problems. Recovered well after a shaky start.

4. Dan Burn - 9 Looked at home back in the middle of Newcastle's defence. His best performance of the season so far. Put in a great interception to deny Luis Diaz in the first half and generally let little past him.