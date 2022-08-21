Newcastle United player ratings: Allan Saint-Maximin and Nick Pope shine as Magpies draw with Manchester City
Manchester City came from 3-1 down to rescue a point against Newcastle United at St James’s Park on Sunday – but how did the players fare?
First half strikes from Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson cancelled out Ilkay Gundogan’s early opener for the visitors as Newcasle went in 2-1 ahead at the break.
Kieran Trippier added a third for Newcastle with his third free-kick of 2022 shortly after the restart before Erling Haaland volleyed City back into the contest on the hour mark.
Bernardo Silva then drew City back level just minutes later to make the score 3-3.
A string of fine saves and claims from Nick Pope ultimately saw Newcastle hang on for a well deserved point at St James’s Park to make it five points from their opening three games and continue their unbeaten start to the season.