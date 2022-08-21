News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United player ratings: Allan Saint-Maximin and Nick Pope shine as Magpies draw with Manchester City

Manchester City came from 3-1 down to rescue a point against Newcastle United at St James’s Park on Sunday – but how did the players fare? 

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 6:31 pm

First half strikes from Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson cancelled out Ilkay Gundogan’s early opener for the visitors as Newcasle went in 2-1 ahead at the break.

Kieran Trippier added a third for Newcastle with his third free-kick of 2022 shortly after the restart before Erling Haaland volleyed City back into the contest on the hour mark.

Bernardo Silva then drew City back level just minutes later to make the score 3-3.

A string of fine saves and claims from Nick Pope ultimately saw Newcastle hang on for a well deserved point at St James’s Park to make it five points from their opening three games and continue their unbeaten start to the season.

1. Nick Pope - 9

Could do little about the goals conceded but made a string of excellent saves and punches throughout the game to keep City at bay for large spells. A strong contender for man of the match once again despite conceding his first goals for the club.

2. Kieran Trippier - 8

Netted his third direct free-kick in only his eighth Premier League start for the club. Shown a red card which was overturned by VAR.

3. Fabian Schar - 7

Allowed Gundogan space for the opening goal but made some important interceptions to help Newcastle regain possession. Seemed to enjoy the battle with Erling Haaland. Booked.

4. Sven Botman - 7

A difficult match to make your full home debut in but the silky Dutchman stood up to the challenge well despite Newcastle conceding three.

