Nick Woltemade of Newcastle United scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on September 28, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United 1-0 Arsenal half-time player ratings: Here’s how Anthony Gordon, Nick Woltemade, Sandro Tonali and co have fared.

Newcastle United are beating Arsenal 1-0 at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Eddie Howe made six changes to the Newcastle side that beat Bradford City 4-1 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, with Nick Woltemade, Sandro Tonali, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Tino Livramento and Nick Pope all returning to the starting 11.

Arsenal thought they’d been given an early penalty after Viktor Gyokeres was brought down by Nick Pope inside the area. Referee Jarred Gillett initially pointed to the spot before overturning his decision once he consulted the monitor.

Newcastle took the lead against the run of play as Woltemade headed in his second goal for the club from Sandro Tonali’s cross.

The Magpies carried their 1-0 lead in at half-time as they looked to keep a fifth Premier League clean sheet in six matches.

Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 8

Made a good early stop to deny Eberechi Eze. Brought down Viktor Gyokeres in the box for Arsenal’s penalty that was overturned by VAR. Denied Eze again with a diving save shortly after and was at it again to parry Bukayo Saka’s effort just after the half-hour mark. Handed Newcastle a platform to take the lead.

Tino Livramento - 5

Lacked quality on the ball.

Malick Thiaw - 8

Saw a header saved by David Raya early on. Brilliantly won the ball back from Gyokeres to cut out a promising opening for the visitors.

Sven Botman - 7

Keeping Arsenal under wraps so far and tussled well with Gyokeres.

Dan Burn - 6

Started the game at left-back after being rested on Wednesday. Had a tough task up against Bukayo Saka and tried to offer some attacking threat by winning flick-ons high up the pitch.

Sandro Tonali - 7

Won back possession high up the field, which led to an opportunity for Newcastle. Put a dangerous cross into the box that was headed in by Nick Woltemade. Took a knock at the end of the first half.

Bruno Guimaraes - 6

Dispossessed in the move that led to Arsenal’s overturned penalty. Not overly involved.

Joelinton - 5

Struggled to impose his physicality in the game as he mistimed several challenges and conceded possession.

Jacob Murphy - 5

A big let-off after his pass led to Arsenal’s early penalty that was overturned. Reasonably quiet.

Anthony Gordon - 6

Back in Premier League action against a side he historically enjoys coming up against. Lively, but not a lot has come off for him.

Nick Woltemade - 8

Having a quiet game and was struggling to get involved before heading Newcastle into the lead. Held the ball up well up against a physical Arsenal defence. Clinical.