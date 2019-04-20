Newcastle United player ratings: Ayoze Perez 'sublime' as THREE players earn 8s in Southampton triumph

A hat-trick from Ayoze Perez proved enough for the Magpies, despite Mario Lemina's fine strike after the interval. And it's no surprise to see Perez rate highly in our player ratings, while several other members of Rafa Benitez's squad come in for high praise. Scroll down to see who shone - and struggled - for Newcastle in their victory over Southampton:

1. Martin Dubravka - 6 One very good save after a corner took a wicked deflection in the first half. Little he could do about Lemina's strike, but dealt well with everything else thrown at him. 6 jpimedia

2. Paul Dummett - 6 Blocked a near-certain goal from Sims as the game approached half-time. Coped well with what was thrown at him in a somewhat unfamiliar central role. 6 pa

3. Fabian Schar - 6 Another composed display in the centre of defence. Made a number of key interceptions as Southampton pushed forward. 6 jpimedia

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 6 Marshalled Ings well throughout and cajoled his side through a tricky period as Southampton applied pressure. 6 Getty

