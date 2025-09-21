Newcastle United player ratings v Bournemouth. | Getty Images

Bournemouth 0-0 Newcastle United player ratings: Here’s how Malick Thiaw, Nick Woltemade an co fared at the Vitality Stadium.

Newcastle United drew 0-0 at AFC Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made seven changes to his side that lost 2-1 to Barcelona in the Champions League on Thursday night. Malick Thiaw, Lewis Hall, Lewis Miley and Joe Willock all made their first starts of the season while Nick Woltemade returned to the starting line-up in attack.

The Magpies have never beaten Bournemouth in the Premier League since former Cherries boss Eddie Howe took charge of the club - a run of four draws and two defeats.

Bournemouth found the net through David Brooks but were denied by the offside flag and a subsequent VAR check.

That was the only real talking point of the first half as the sides went in goalless at the break.

Newcastle had a penalty shout turned down in the second half after Woltemade was pulled down in the area but they otherwise failed to threaten the Bournemouth goal.

The full-time whistle confirmed a fourth clean sheet in five games for Newcastle at the start of the Premier League season, with a third successive 0-0 draw away from home.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 7

Made an important save with his feet early on to deny Alex Scott’s low drive. Made another important stop at the end to parry Justin Kluivert’s free-kick wide.

Tino Livramento - 6

Moved over to right back as one of three surviving outfield players from Thursday night. Well involved down the right and linked up well with Sandro Tonali but lacked the final ball.

Malick Thiaw - 7

His full Newcastle United debut. Strong, fast and confident on the ball. A lot to like about him, but guilty of a couple of clumsy moments. Booked.

Sven Botman - 8

Made an important clearance and was strong in the air on his return to the starting line-up. Classy in possession and mopped things up well.

Dan Burn - 7

Had a goalward header cleared 19 minutes in. Inconsistent with his distribution from the back, but made a good tackle to stop Antoine Semenyo in his tracks. Pushed up well in the second half.

Lewis Hall - 6

His first start since February and had a tough task up against Antoine Semenyo. Made a good block early on but still showed some expected rustiness. Started a Newcastle attack with a lovely cross-field ball to release Tino Livramento. Improved as the game went on.

Sandro Tonali - 7

Fired the ball over the bar midway through the first half. Keeping Bournemouth at bay with some smart positioning. Carried Newcastle in the middle of the park.

Lewis Miley - 5

Safe on the ball but looked a little lost off it as Bournemouth controlled the early exchanges. Had a few misplaced passes.

Jacob Murphy - 6

Forced a save from Dorde Petrovic from a tight angle with Newcastle’s first chance. Carried the ball well and posed a threat in the first half.

Joe Willock - 5

Deployed on the left wing for his first start of the season. Won a brave header to keep a Newcastle attack alive but otherwise struggled to make an impact in the final third. Won back possession on a few occasions early in the second half before being taken off.

Nick Woltemade - 6

Tidy with the ball at his feet and clever with his lay-offs to release teammates. Made a good run down the right but couldn’t find a teammate with his cross. Had a strong penalty shout turned down in the second half. Tired as the game wore on.

Substitutes

Anthony Elanga - 6

On for Murphy 62: Couldn’t bring the attacking spark Newcastle needed.

Harvey Barnes - 6

On for Willock 62: Lively off the bench, but couldn’t threaten the goal.

Jamaal Lascelles - n/a

On for Thiaw 84: Made an important defensive contribution just seconds after coming on to stop a Bournemouth attack.

William Osula - n/a

On for Woltemade 84: Brought some fresh energy to the game late on but Newcastle offered little in the final third during his time on the pitch