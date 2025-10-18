Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United has a shot which goes wide during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United at Amex Stadium on October 18, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Brighton 1-0 Newcastle United player ratings: Here’s how Nick Woltemade, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Elanga and co fared at the Amex Stadium.

Newcastle United are losing 1-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Eddie Howe named an unchanged side for the third match running as The Magpies looked to make it three wins in a row following a 4-0 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League, followed by a 2-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest last time out in the Premier League at St James’ Park.

But Newcastle have never beaten Brighton at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League, drawing five and losing three of their eight trips since earning promotion from the Championship alongside The Seagulls in 2017.

Both sides head into Saturday’s match after the October international break level on nine points from their opening seven league matches.

Brighton opened the scoring shortly before half-time with Danny Welbeck beating the offside trap and dinking the ball over Nick Pope.

That gave Brighton a half-time 1-0 lead as Newcastle were facing yet another winless trip to the Amex.

Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 6

Claimed the ball well from crosses and made a great save to deny Georginio Rutter after 20 minutes.

Kieran Trippier - 6

A composed start to the game down the right.

Malick Thiaw - 6

Recovered well to block Yankuba Minteh’s low cross.

Sven Botman - 5

Headed wide of the right post from Anthony Gordon’s cross in the first half. Backed off and played Danny Welbeck onside for Brighton’s opener.

Dan Burn - 6

Had a tough task up against the pace of Minteh but has been able to make a few important blocks and challenges.

Sandro Tonali - 5

A steady midfield showing from the Italian. Solid when in possession but not overly involved with Brighton keeping the ball well. Been bypassed at times.

Bruno Guimaraes - 6

Shot just wide of the right post after six minutes. A good opportunity after the bringing the ball down nicely inside the box. Put his body on the line to stop Yankuba Minteh getting a shot away.

Joelinton - 4

Very loose with his passing and not able to show any quality in the match so far.

Anthony Elanga - 4

Let down by his touch and questionable decision-making. Had a great opportunity to attack down the right but slowed up and allowed Brighton to get back and calm the danger.

Anthony Gordon - 5

Had a positive start to the game but faded as the first half wore on. Put one decent cross in with his left foot but hasn’t posed a threat otherwise.

Nick Woltemade - 5

Struggled to get involved other than a couple of smart flicks and link-up play. Kept quiet by Brighton’s physical back line until a header over the bar in the final touch of the first half.