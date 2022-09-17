Newcastle United drew 1-1 with AFC Bournemouth at St James’s Park on Saturday afternoon - but how did the players fare?

After a goalless first half, Philip Billing gave Bournemouth the lead with a close range volley on the hour mark.

The visitors’ lead didn’t last long though as Jefferson Lerma was punished for handball inside the area and Alexander Isak confidently converted the penalty kick.

And 1-1 is how it finished to make it six matches without a win for Newcastle in the Premier League.

Here are the player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s match...

1. Nick Pope - Couldn't stop Billing's close range opener but was rarely called into action otherwise.

2. Kieran Trippier - 7 Came close to scoring another free-kick but was denied by the post. Was a key creative outlet for Newcastle down the right.

3. Fabian Schar - 6 Headed an effort straight at Neto following a free-kick. Won some important headers at the other end of the pitch.

4. Dan Burn - 6 Made a couple of important challenges but looked vulnerable at times as Bournemouth countered.