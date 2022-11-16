Newcastle 2022-23 player ratings: Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Co ranked and rated - gallery
Newcastle United player ratings: Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron and Co ranked
Newcastle sit third in the Premier League table after 15 matches and have progressed through to the last-16 of the Carabao Cup.
Eddie Howe’s side have lost just once in 17 matches in all competitions this season and are the league’s in-form side as it stands. The Magpies head coach and his players have received plenty of praise so far this season.
Howe was awarded the Premier League’s manager of the month for October with Miguel Almiron winning the player of the month award. Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Pope have also been nominated so far this season.
But which players have impressed the most? To find out, we’ve ranked every Newcastle player to have received a matchday player rating based on their average rating so far.
Players must have played over 15 minutes of normal time in a match in order to receive a rating. Only players who have been rated in more than one match this season have been included in the rankings.
Therefore, Karl Darlow, Loris Karius, Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth, Jamal Lewis and Javier Manquillo have not been included.
Here are the rankings from lowest to highest...