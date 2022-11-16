Newcastle United player ratings: Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron and Co ranked

Newcastle sit third in the Premier League table after 15 matches and have progressed through to the last-16 of the Carabao Cup.

Eddie Howe’s side have lost just once in 17 matches in all competitions this season and are the league’s in-form side as it stands. The Magpies head coach and his players have received plenty of praise so far this season.

Howe was awarded the Premier League’s manager of the month for October with Miguel Almiron winning the player of the month award. Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Pope have also been nominated so far this season.

But which players have impressed the most? To find out, we’ve ranked every Newcastle player to have received a matchday player rating based on their average rating so far.

Players must have played over 15 minutes of normal time in a match in order to receive a rating. Only players who have been rated in more than one match this season have been included in the rankings.

Therefore, Karl Darlow, Loris Karius, Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth, Jamal Lewis and Javier Manquillo have not been included.

Here are the rankings from lowest to highest...

1. Ryan Fraser - 5.86 Ryan Fraser hasn't been able to make much of an impact at Newcastle this season with no goals or assists to his name so far.

2. Chris Wood - 5.86 The New Zealand international has scored twice in four starts for Newcastle this season but has often been limited to substitute roles where he has struggled to make any real impact.

3. Jonjo Shelvey - 6.00 The midfielder has only just returned from injury and is yet to start a Premier League match this season. But he did start in the Carabao Cup and has been brought off the bench by Eddie Howe in the league.

4. Jacob Murphy - 6.1 Jacob Murphy has featured in every league game for Newcastle so far this season but has only been on the pitch long enough to earn a rating in nine of them. The winger found the net once in the 5-1 win over Brentford.