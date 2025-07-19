Celtic welcome English Premier League side Newcastle United to Glasgow this weekend as they ramp up their pre-season preparations. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Celtic 2-0 Newcastle United half-time player ratings: Here’s how William Osula, Sven Botman and Bruno Guimaraes have fared so far.

Newcastle United are losing 2-0 to Celtic in their Adidas Cup friendly at Celtic Park - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

The Magpies were without two key first-team players for the trip with Alexander Isak and Joelinton surprise absences for the match. Newcastle explained that both Isak and Joelinton were having their minutes managed in pre-season after recovering from respective groin and knee issues.

Joelinton played and scored in Newcastle’s training ground friendly against Carlisle United last weekend but was rested for the trip to Celtic Park. Isak is yet to feature in pre-season but did travel with the squad for a training camp in Austria through the week.

Full-back pair Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall were also absent as expected. Livramento has been given extra time off after helping England Under-21s with the European Championships while Hall is still recovering from a foot injury that cut his 2024/25 season short.

Newcastle were backed by 10,000 travelling supporters in Glasgow. While they wouldn’t see Joelinton or Isak in action, there were many keen to see new signing Anthony Elanga as a Newcastle player for the first time.

The £55million summer arrival was named on the bench in the match, with Jacob Murphy starting on the right wing.

Celtic took the lead before the half hour mark after Joe Willock was penalised for a foul inside the penalty area. Arne Engels stepped up and sent Nick Pope the wrong way to make it 1-0 to the hosts.

A Pope error then made it 2-0 as Johnny Kenny stroke the ball into an empty net just before half-time.

Nick Pope - 4

Reacted well to parry Schar’s own-goal-bound volley out for a corner. Sent the wrong way for Celtic’s penalty. Did enough to stop Celtic making it 2-0 shortly before half time by closing down Engles, who was unmarked in the box. But was then badly at fault for misjudging a bouncing ball badly to allow Johnny Kenny to stroke the ball into an empty net. A nightmare moment for the Newcastle No. 1.

Kieran Trippier - 6

Getting back up to speed in pre-season. Got up and down the right flank well and was reasonably solid defensively.

Fabian Schar - 6

Volleyed over after 17 minutes and almost volleyed the ball into his own net a couple of minutes later, but was fortunately denied by Nick Pope.

Sven Botman - 5

Ambitious with his passing but produced mixed results. Still a bit rusty defensively, which is understandable given the circumstances but grew into the game.

Matt Targett - 6

Made a good interception early on to start a Newcastle attack. A solid return to the side after barely featuring last season.

Bruno Guimaraes - 8

Curled a shot well wide from distance after 19 minutes. Strong in possession as he soaked up pressure well. The only player to show genuine quality in the match so far.

Lewis Miley - 5

Started on the right of the midfield three but just went through the motions

Joe Willock - 4

Conceded a penalty midway through the first half in a weak defensive performance from the midfielder. To his credit, he tried to link things up between the midfield and attack with some positive forward runs.

Jacob Murphy - 5

Headed straight at Kasper Schmeichel at the back post. Faded after a positive start.

Harvey Barnes - 5

Broke down the left wing after being found by Guimaraes but couldn’t get a shot or cross away. Did little otherwise.

William Osula -6

Saw a header sail over the crossbar early on. Almost broke through on goal but was cut out as he opted to try and find Joe Willcok with a pass. Had a deflected effort parried over by Kasper Schmeichel moments later.

