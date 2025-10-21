Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3 match between Newcastle United FC and SL Benfica at St James' Park on October 21, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United 1-0 Benfica player ratings: Here’s how Nick Woltemade, Anthony Gordon, Jacob Ramsey and co have fared in the Champions League.

Newcastle United are beating Benfica 1-0 in the Champions League at St James’ Park - here are the half-time player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made three changes from the side that lost 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday with Lewis Miley, Jacob Ramsey and Jacob Murphy coming in for Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Anthony Elanga, who all dropped to the bench.

Newcastle were looking to bounce back from the defeat at Brighton while also building on their 4-0 win at Union Saint-Gilloise last time out in the Champions League.

Anthony Gordon made it three goals in three Champions League games this season as he turned in Jacob Murphy’s low cross to give The Magpies the lead.

Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 7

Stood his ground to deny Dodi Lukebakio from a tight angle and denied the winger again at the end of the first half. Gifted Benfica possession a few too many times with wayward clearances.

Kieran Trippier - 6

Made several good challenges to win back possession. A little bit too calm at times as he almost let Benfica find an opening.

Malick Thiaw - 8

Won the ball high up the pitch in the build-up to Newcastle’s opener. Strong display so far despite a booking.

Sven Botman - 7

Calm on the ball and strong in the air.

Dan Burn - 6

Came close to scoring from a Kieran Trippier corner. Was fortunate his slip to allow Lukebakio didn’t come to anything.

Lewis Miley - 6

Linked up well with Bruno Guimaraes in the midfield. Had a couple of shaky moments but generally kept his composure well.

Bruno Guimaraes - 7

Came close to scoring but was denied by a great save from Anatoliy Trubin in the Benfica goal. Showed good vision to release Jacob Murphy to set-up the opening goal.

Jacob Ramsey - 6

Made his full home debut. Had a couple of neat exchanges but the quietest of the midfield three.

Jacob Murphy - 8

Made his first Champions League start of the season coming in for Anthony Elanga. Forced a comfortable save from the goalkeeper with a shot from distance with his left foot inside the opening 10 minutes. Fired wide of the left post after receiving Woltemade’s pass. Grabbed another assist as he put it on a plate for Anthony Gordon to put Newcastle in front. Making a statement on his first Champions League start of the season.

Anthony Gordon - 7

Showed good trickery to win an early free-kick for Newcastle down the left. In the right place to turn in Jacob Murphy’s cross for his fourth Champions League goal.

Did well to turn and release Jacob Murphy on multiple occasions. In and out of the game.