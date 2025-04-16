Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United 4-0 Crystal Palace player ratings: Here’s how Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and co fared at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United are beating Crystal Palace 4-0 at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Jason Tindall named an unchanged line-up from the 4-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday. The Magpies went into the game knowing a result would take them up to third in the Premier League table while a win would take them five points inside the Champions League places with six games left to play.

After a positive start, Newcastle took the lead with an outrageous angled strike from Jacob Murphy.

Palace had a golden chance to equalise after a VAR overturn awarded a penalty to the away side following Nick Pope’s clash with Chris Richards. Eberichi Eze stepped up but was denied by Pope, who made amends for his initial foul.

Newcastle made matters worse for Palace minutes later by doubling their advantage. Harvey Barnes’ low cross was turned into his own net by Palace captain Marc Guehi.

Barnes then made it 3-0 himself with a fine finish into the bottom right corner before Fabian Schar made it 4-0 before half-time.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match so far...

Nick Pope - 8

Needlessly rushed off his line and conceded his second penalty in four games for clashing with Chris Richards. Made amends by saving the resulting penalty.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Set-up Murphy for the opening goal.

Fabian Schar - 8

Attempted an audacious shot from the halfway line but it was comfortably dealt with by Dean Henderson. Made a great block when needed before getting in on the action himself with a header to make it 4-0.

Dan Burn - 7

Defended well when called upon.

Tino Livramento - 7

Lively down the right and made a couple of good defensive blocks.

Sandro Tonali - 8

On the front foot and cut Palace out multiple times. Continues to live up to his midfield maestro tag.

Bruno Guimaraes - 7

Released Murphy to put a dangerous ball in for Alexander Isak. Got into a good position to slip Isak and Barnes through on goal but was unable to find either.

Joelinton - 6

Just missed Murphy’s low cross into the box. Caught on the ball in a dangerous area

Jacob Murphy - 9

Put a teasing ball into the box early on, which just missed Alexander Isak and Joelinton. Put another ball in for Isak which was turned goalwards but saved by Dean Henderson. Put a third cross into the box inside the opening 10 minutes that Isak then headed over. Got into a dangerous crossing position once again minutes later but opted to go himself and ended up giving Newcastle the lead in emphatic fashion. Then grabbed an assist on the stroke of half-time with a cross headed in by Fabian Schar. Unplayable at the moment.

Harvey Barnes - 8

His low ball into the box was turned in by Marc Guehi to make it 2-0. Then made it four goals in three games with another fine finish on the stroke of half-time.

Alexander Isak - 6

Had two golden opportunities inside the opening 10 minutes. Saw one shot well saved by the Crystal Palace goalkeeper and headed another over. Just not his evening so far while the goals have flowed. Frustrating.